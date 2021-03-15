Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
We hope you were able to enjoy some sunshine over the weekend! Mother Nature is reminding us that we're not done with the snow just yet as our next round along with a wintry mix returns late tonight into the morning commute tomorrow.
We're also keep an eye on the forecast for St. Patrick's Day and the first day of Astronomical Spring on Saturday!
Here's the latest forecast.
Weather Alerts
Several Mid-Michigan counties are until a Winter Weather Advisories from tonight into Tuesday morning.
Get the latest on your area right here.
Tonight
We stay dry through much of the evening The best chances of any wintry precipitation looks to hold off until after midnight due to plenty of dry air initially fighting off any precipitation early this evening.
When precipitation finally begins, we expect it to largely start as snow with the chance of freezing rain/drizzle gradually mixing in with the snow into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures tonight for just about everybody in the region are expected to fall below freezing into the 20s going into Tuesday morning. This will allow for some slick spots, especially on any elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Even with the return of some wintry precipitation, amounts of any ice or snow are expected to remain light, with snow accumulations largely 1" or less. Any locally higher amounts approaching 2" look to be farther west near US 10 where advisories are in play.
Ice amounts are only expected to add up to just a few hundredths of an inch. While that doesn't seem like much, a light glaze of ice is all that's needed to make for some slick travel. Keep this in mind heading out the door Tuesday morning!
Tuesday
Some lingering wintry precipitation including snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible throughout the morning hours before dissipating going into the afternoon.
Good news is with temperatures expected to reach back near 40, most of this precipitation will melt quickly with road conditions improving by the afternoon.
More clouds than sun look to wrap up Tuesday evening into the overnight. Lows dropping back into the upper 20s will pose the chance for some refreezing on the roads. Just something to keep in mind.
St. Patrick's Day
Drying out with some more rays of sun mixing in along with mild temperatures returning for the holiday.
Highs reaching back into the upper 40s near 50 by Wednesday afternoon!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
