Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
After a pretty active start to the week, things will quiet down a bit for the next few days. While our next round of wet weather has already moved in for tonight, we don't expect it to be nearly as disruptive as earlier this week.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Skies will be largely overcast tonight, and as we go through the evening hours rain and snow showers are expected to move into the region.
Coverage will be pretty spotty through the early evening hours, with the most widespread coverage late this evening and overnight. Any snowfall accumulations should remain pretty minor, perhaps around an inch or so in some of our counties north of Saginaw Bay.
Any lingering showers should taper off toward daybreak Friday, with overnight low temperatures expected to settle in the lower and middle 20s.
