Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is just as nice.
As we get ready to make the Thursday morning drive, a wintry mix has returned to parts of the region, and some of us may be waking up to a coating of snow on the grass.
Luckily for us, we're certainly not seeing the brunt of this system like the Great Plains and western Great Lakes, and any snow this morning should be manageable.
Today & Tonight
With our recent stretch of warm temperatures, ground temps have also come up helping to keep roads mostly wet this morning. Even so, if snow becomes heavy enough, we may see a quick coating on the roads here and there.
Bottom line, common sense gets the job done this morning.
That also goes for areas that are actually seeing the mix reach the ground. We've got plenty of low-level dry air that is keeping a lot of what you see on radar from reaching the ground early this morning.
As we start to warm up, any snow that remains later this morning will gradually transition to rain. While a bit of freezing rain may be possible in our northern counties who stay cooler the longest, ice amounts should remain minimal.
The afternoon and evening hours should largely be dry outside of any drizzle, just mostly cloudy and breezy. Those winds will be sustained around 15-25 miles per hour out of the east, gusting to near 30 miles per hour.
Highs this afternoon and evening will range from the middle 30s north to near 50 along I-69. Some of these highs will be achieved in the evening.
Dry weather this evening eventually comes to an end overnight as the cold front from our system approaches from the west. Showers will develop into tomorrow morning, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.
Winds will stay breezy out of the east southeast about 10-20 miles per hour overnight, with any showers or thunderstorms having the potential to be a bit gustier.
Lows will only fall a few degrees, if they even fall at all tonight, which should keep us around the low 40s.
