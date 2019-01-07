Good Monday morning! We hope you had a chance to enjoy some of the beautiful weather we had this weekend.
As we get ready to kick off the start of this workweek, we have a challenging morning commute ahead of us. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for many areas so it's a good idea to build in some extra time this morning.
Today & Tonight
The worst weather of the day will come during the morning hours today, especially during the commute times. Once we get to the afternoon, we'll start to make the changeover to plain old rain.
On your morning drive, it's possible we have a multitude of things occurring to start today. Observations this morning have included mostly snow, but some areas have been seeing sleet mix in as well.
While temperatures remain at their coldest, periods of freezing rain will be possible until we warm up above that mark later on today, occurring first in our southern counties.
Snowfall amounts will be highest north of US-10 where 1-3" is possible, with any totals close to 2-3" largely reserved for areas closer to M-55, tapering off as you go south. From the Mt. Pleasant Tri-Cities, Thumb and southward, expect totals to range from a trace to 1" or so.
Any ice amounts should largely be around .10" or less, but if temperatures struggle to warm up, some areas may exceed that mark.
Rain will be around for the afternoon and evening drives as well, which is inconvenient, but at least things will be in better shape compared to any icy areas this morning.
As if the wet weather wasn't enough, winds will be quite gusty today. Expect sustained southeast winds around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ MPH. Gusts in Huron and Sanilac Counties may reach 40-50 MPH.
The warmest conditions will occur later on this evening, with upper 30s to lower and middle 40s around dinner time and afterward into the late evening.
Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s and rain will gradually end.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
