Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather we had over the weekend.
Make sure to give yourself extra time as you venture out today. The wintry mix is transitioning over to rain showers. Slick roads will continue throughout the day today.
A winter weather advisory and wind advisory is in place for multiple counties. Click here for locations.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon, the rain showers will transition over to rain showers as temperatures start to warm. The warmest time of the day will occur later on this afternoon and evening, with upper 30s to lower and middle 40s.
Snowfall amounts will be highest north of US-10 where 1-3" is possible, with any totals close to 2-3" largely reserved for areas closer to M-55, tapering off as you go south. From the Mt. Pleasant Tri-Cities, Thumb and southward, expect totals to range from a trace to 1" or so.
Any ice amounts should largely be around .10" or less, but if temperatures struggle to warm up, some areas may exceed that mark.
Rain will be around for the afternoon and evening drives as well, which is inconvenient, but at least things will be in better shape compared to any icy areas this morning.
As if the wet weather wasn't enough, winds will be quite gusty today. Expect sustained southeast winds around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ MPH. Gusts in Huron and Sanilac Counties may reach 40-50 MPH.
Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 30s and rain will gradually end.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
