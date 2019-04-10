Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far.
After a pretty smooth start to the week, things will begin changing in a big way heading into tonight with our next round of wet weather on the way. Not only will rain be returning, but also our next round of a wintry mix.
If "wintry mix" makes you cringe at this point in the year, don't worry. We don't expect it to stick around too long.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Skies will feature plenty of cloud cover again this evening. We stay dry through much of the evening before chances for wet weather increase towards the midnight hour.
Low temperatures tonight will fall in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Thursday & Friday
While a bit of rain is possible as the precipitation begins in Lower Michigan tonight, we should see a quick changeover to snow in Mid-Michigan as temperatures cool off tonight, keeping snow the primary precip-type going into Thursday morning's commute.
With temperatures starting in the lower 30s for many areas tomorrow morning, it's entirely possible we see a few slippery spots for the morning drive.
Snow lifts north through the morning, with warmer (relatively speaking) air following close behind, gradually changing any lingering snow to plain rain. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may have a period of freezing rain, leading to a light ice glaze.
Snowfall amounts adding up to an inch or two look reasonable. Areas near I-69 should receive 1.0" or less.
High temperatures tomorrow will range from middle 30s north of the Tri-Cities to lower 40s near I-69. Winds out of the east sustained at 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near or higher than 30 miles per hour, will keep wind chills around through the day.
We should get a break of the precipitation during the second half of the afternoon and into the evening hours before the cold front sweeps through overnight into Friday morning.
That cold front will bring a line of showers, even a few thunderstorms, to the area on Friday morning. That line of rain may contain gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall as it moves through. We'll keep a close eye on this.
Temperatures are expected to return to the 50s closing in on 60 degrees Friday. This should melt any lingering snow that remains from Thursday.
Friday will be windy, with gusts reaching around 30-40 miles per hour.
We'll dry out for Friday evening, so your Friday evening plans at this point look good.
Stay with us here at Tv5 and we will update you with the latest information.
