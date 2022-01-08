Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! Temperatures eventually elevate back to near-normal today, but the trade-off is a breeze still making it feel colder. We're still eyeing some wintry mix with some freezing drizzle possible this evening, but icing accumulations look minor. Temperatures then crash to the teens again by the end of the day Sunday.
Today
This morning out the door air temperatures are sitting in the teens but a southerly breeze is making it feel right around zero degrees, even sub-zero in spots. Overall, we're dry with partly cloudy skies this morning, that theme holds during the day today! Expect decent amounts of sun just like Friday with a few fair weather clouds passing by. Highs late today will eventually reach up to around 30 degrees across Mid-Michigan. That southerly wind will sustain between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times.
Tonight
After sundown today is when we'll look for wintry mix to begin moving into the area. The best timing for this to pick up is around 7:00 to 8:00 PM, coming in from the south. One thing to note, the best chance for wintry mix through this entire event is going to remain around the Tri-Cities and south. Temperatures just above the surface will be above freezing, but ground temperatures should remain below freezing, especially where we still have our snowpack. This combination leads to freezing drizzle. This system is going to lack a lot of moisture, keeping precipitation rates slower.
As far as ice accumulations go, they should stay pretty minimal. Numbers only look to come in around a few hundredths, which should only provide a light glaze on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses.
Lows tonight settle in the upper 20s near 30, and readings stay pretty steady overnight, too. The breeze will shift to the southwest, but hold the same speed as the day around 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25.
Sunday
The cold front associated with this system will trek through Sunday morning, taking temperatures early in the day in the lower 30s down to the teens by sundown. Gusty conditions are expected again on Sunday with the passage of the front, the west wind behind it will gust to 30 mph at times.
Clouds will be on a slow decrease during the day allowing for a few peeks of sunshine, but an isolated lake-effect snow shower can't be ruled out up north in the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
