Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Welcome to the weekend! We have another taste of wintry weather today and tomorrow with a Clipper system moving through the Great Lakes. This will be followed by lake-effect snow showers on Sunday with continued cold.
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella Counties, and from 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM Sunday for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee Counties. More information is in the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Today
Cold and calm weather is keeping things quiet this morning, but we're continuing to watch the Clipper develop to our west. Temperatures are running in the 20s and upper teens for everyone. Those numbers will eventually rise into the lower 30s, comparable to Friday's temperatures. The wind today will stay out of the south southeast between 4 to 7 mph, nowhere near as breezy as the last couple of days.
The snow will begin to move in around lunchtime today and the early afternoon. The clipper will dive into the Lower from the northwest, and it's looking like a snow band will set up over our southwest counties. This will keep the heaviest snow totals in the southwestern portion of the viewing area, also down near Lansing.
Tonight
Main snow from the Clipper will begin to taper off into the overnight, but we'll still have scattered snow showers on the backside of the low. Additionally, the cold front from the system could promote one last push of system snow in the late overnight before lake-effect takes over on Sunday.
Lows tonight will drop to the middle 20s. The clouds from this system will help keep temperatures from plummeting like Friday night. A light & variable wind will keep wind chills from being too measurable.
Sunday
With northwesterly flow returning behind the Clipper, lake-effect snow showers will take us through the daytime. These will be more intermittent, so there will be some dry time in between snow showers.
High temperatures will return to the middle 30s by the afternoon hours, but the breeze will also return. Expect a northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times. This will make temperatures feel more like the 20s for much of the day.
Snow Totals
A general 1" to 3" can be expected around Mid-Michigan through the entire weekend combing both days. The aforementioned snow band from Saturday's Clipper will keep the highest totals focused a little farther south and west in our viewing area, but the lake-effect on Sunday will add smaller additional accumulation for everyone.
Huron County could also see some locally higher totals due to lake enhancement from the mouth of the Saginaw Bay. Roadways are expected to be slick at times with today's snow, but with temperatures near freezing, road salt and ice melt should be quite efficient at keeping the roadways on the clearer side.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.