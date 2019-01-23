Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and welcome you to the second half.
From the snow and rain that we've received today area roads are very slick. Please take your time while traveling.
The winter storm has pulled to our east, but a few snow showers will still be possible.
We break down your forecast below.
CLICK HERE: Closings and delays
Today & Tonight
This afternoon areas north of the Tri-Cities will continue to see mostly snow and may not transition to rain at all. Additional accumulations of snowfall will be between 1-3" before the precipitation tapers off this evening.
High temperatures will feature quite the split around the area, with temperatures flirting with 40 near I-69, with upper 20s and low 30s in the far north near M-55.
Although this evening the precipitation is ending there could be some icing under some snow covered roads, especially back roads and untreated roads. Please be careful as you venture out.
While new accumulating snow won't be a concern tonight, any residual moisture leftover from today will have a chance to refreeze tonight with low temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. This will create icy roads for Thursday morning. Make sure to plan accordingly.
Stay warm and safe from this wintry weather.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
