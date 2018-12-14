DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11:00 AM Saturday.
A blend of rain, snow, and freezing rain made for a messy drive in to work on Friday morning, but what it has left behind isn't proving any less troublesome.
Tonight
Widespread fog will be the name of the game this evening and overnight for just about everyone. Folks closer to Houghton Lake who managed a brief window of sun during the afternoon may stay a little clearer during the evening hours, but expect fog to fill back in to some extent during the night.
Visibility will frequently drop below a mile at times, so you're going to want to dial back your speed on the roads and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Remember to stick to your low beams too! Using your high beams will cause more light to reflect off of the fog in front of you and make it harder to see. Temperatures will cool gradually into the upper 20s to around 30 by morning.
Saturday
Things will start to improve for the first half of the weekend, but there are a couple of complicating factors that could make it tougher for sun to break through in some areas. High pressure over the central Plains will begin to build east toward the Great Lakes on Saturday, but at the same time, the system that brought Friday morning's wintry weather will be tracking toward the Ohio Valley. High pressure will help to deflect any rain or mixed precipitation away from the Great Lakes, so there's no worry of any wet weather over the weekend. Some clouds spilling northward however, could play a hand in how much sun is able to fight through.
Here's why. As we head into Saturday, we're going to have what's called an inversion overhead, meaning there is a layer of warmer air a couple thousand feet up, running over the cold air we have at the surface. This inversion essentially acts like a lid, preventing air at the ground from rising and mixing higher into the atmosphere. That mixing is normally what helps to dissipate the fog, so in this case, we'll need to rely completely on the warmth of the sun to even out the inversion in order break up the fog.
On top of that challenge, there is another. Warming things up is, of course, easier when you have clear, uninterrupted sunshine. High-level clouds backing in across Michigan from the passing storm system will tend to mute some of tomorrow's sunlight, resulting in uneven warming above the fog. As a result, fog may tend to persist longer in some areas, while burning off completely in others, depending on exactly how much cloud cover spills north.
Here's the bottom line. I do expect we'll see most of the fog burn off by midday, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds for most of us. Some isolated pockets of fog may persist here and there into the early afternoon, especially along and south of US-10. Sunshine will be more abundant regardless for areas north of Saginaw Bay, with leftover clouds more common in the southern half of the area. Highs will generally reach around 40 degrees, but locations that get the sun longer could wind up closer to the mid 40s.
After a period of mostly cloudy skies on Saturday night and lows in the mid 20s, we'll get a greater helping of sunshine in for everyone on Sunday!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.