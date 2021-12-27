Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday weekend. This morning's snow has mostly come to an end, only still hanging around in our northern row of counties. Roadway conditions are also improving.
Today
By late this morning, freezing rain and drizzle will fill in for some spots along I-69, migrating north to the Tri-Cities around lunch. This afternoon, any freezing drizzle or rain remaining will be near the M-61 and M-55 corridors, while spotty plain rain showers will reside in the Thumb, near the Tri-Cities, and south. The window of freezing rain and drizzle moves north as the freezing line moves north.
Snowfall from this morning will amount to near 1-2", but some localized locations, especially under any banding like we saw with our last snow, could see up to 3".
Ice accumulation will fortunately not amount to much, only a few hundredths up to 0.10" at the most; however, any ice accumulations will still provide for slower travel in spots. Travel is expected to be impacted from this morning's snow and eventually the freezing rain/drizzle through the late morning and early afternoon.
Highs today will reach the middle and upper 30s, but a few locations along I-69 may manage to hit 40. We'll also have breezy conditions with a southeast wind sustained from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight
Besides the breeze, conditions quiet down tonight. Mid-Michigan dries out with variably cloudy skies. Lows will settle into the middle 20s. The breeze will see the same speed as the daytime with gusts up to 25 mph, but now out of the west southwest.
Tuesday
Tuesday will see cloudy skies again, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible in the morning. Another low pressure system trekking out of the Rockies will bring more snow and rain chances into Mid-Michigan by the late afternoon and evening hours. That snow and rain will spill into the overnight hours. Snow accumulations are looking possible again with this system, but at the moment, a general 1" for Mid-Michigan looks most likely.
Highs on Tuesday will reach the middle 30s. As always, stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
