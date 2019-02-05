Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope you enjoyed the mild air while it was here.
Our temperatures have been brought back to normal today with February weather returning to the region.
A wintry mix is set to move back in tonight. We break down the forecast below.
Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory-- issued for all of Mid-Michigan. For specific details and locations, click on our weather alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
For the evening drive home, we should stay dry with clouds building back in. Winter weather will roll into the region impacting the western counties first around 10PM, followed by the Tri-Cities and the southern counties around midnight. By 2AM everyone in the viewing area should expect to receive precipitation. A chance for a variety of precipitation types lasting into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Sleet, freezing rain, and snow will all be possible overnight into the commute time tomorrow.
Plan for slick travel Tuesday night into Wednesday with this wintry mix moving in.
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour Feb. 6
We have a separate article on this with more specific details. Click here!
