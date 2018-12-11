Winter fights back on Wednesday, but will it be more of a nuisance or full-blown punishment?
Overnight
Same old story for the remainder of our Tuesday night. Cloudy skies will receive some reinforcement as a new disturbance approaches from central Iowa, which will in turn help to limit our overnight temperature drop. Lows will hold right around normal in the mid 20s.
Wednesday
Any gaps in the clouds will fill back in on Wednesday morning ahead of our next chance of snow which should show itself going into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be starting off in the 20s for the morning.
The precipitation we look to experience looks to start off as a mix and quickly transition over to snow. This activity will move in to our southwestern zones toward Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Isabella counties before spreading east through the evening hours.
Amounts should be light for most, around 1" or less. A few very localized locations that experience a heavier burst of snow may reach up to 2".
We've provided a graphic for the visual aspect.
