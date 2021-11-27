Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! Today's Clipper has brought accumulating snowfall to many around Mid-Michigan, making it the first for a lot of residents this season. Fortunately, roadways have done okay through this snow as it's been pretty steady through the daytime, but also aided by temperatures hovering right around freezing. A lull is expect tonight before more snow showers Sunday. Tomorrow's snow will not be as widespread as Saturday's, though.
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10:00 AM to 5:00 AM Sunday for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella Counties, and from 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM Sunday for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee Counties. More information is in the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Tonight
Main snow from the Clipper will begin to taper off into the overnight, ending around midnight. We actually enjoy a decent period of dry time, only with cloudy skies, until sunrise Sunday. A weakening frontal system from the Clipper as it departs could promote one last push of system snow at that time. That chance is focused more north.
Lows tonight will drop to the middle 20s. The clouds from this system will help keep temperatures from plummeting like Friday night. A light & variable wind will keep wind chills from being too measurable.
Sunday
With northwesterly flow returning behind the Clipper, lake-effect snow showers will take us through the daytime after the early morning snow showers north. These will be more intermittent, so there will be some dry time in between snow showers. Additionally, folks in the Thumb, especially near the shoreline, should see a lake-effect band set up which would boost local accumulations.
High temperatures will return to the middle 30s by the afternoon hours, but the breeze will also return. Expect a northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times. This will make temperatures feel more like the 20s for much of the day.
Snow Totals
A general 1" to 3" can be expected around Mid-Michigan through the entire weekend combing both days. Saturday's Clipper has already brought between 1" to 2" of snowfall. Sunday's early morning snow and lake-effect will bolster totals for some. Huron County could also see some locally higher totals due to lake enhancement from the mouth of the Saginaw Bay and the western edge of Lake Huron. Although roadways have done alright with Saturday's snow, still be careful driving on overpasses!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.