Good Wednesday morning! You've made it to the halfway point in the workweek. 

It was a gorgeous Tuesday around Mid-Michigan and that beautiful weather trend isn't slowing down anytime soon. Temperatures were super comfortable yesterday and the added sunshine wasn't bad either. Wednesday features more of the same, so be sure to take advantage!

Today & Tonight

Out the door this morning, temperatures are running a bit cooler than yesterday morning with mostly 50s. However, some of our cooler locations have really dropped off under the mostly clear skies, with some 40s popping up here and there. Winds are light this morning. 

Highs Wednesday

We'll have no trouble warming up into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine expected from start to finish today. Highs should be around the same territory as yesterday with the middle and upper 70s in our warmest spots, with cooler temperatures to the east. Humidity levels should stay low with a light northerly wind flow. 

Wednesday showers

It is possible we see a few stray showers in the Thumb today with a bit of a lake-effect influence off of Lake Huron. However, coverage should be pretty isolated and anything that develops shouldn't be too problematic. 

Evening Planner

Otherwise, expect another beautiful evening with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Any clouds that develop with the heating of the day should largely diminish into tonight, with mostly clear skies into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s to around 60. 

