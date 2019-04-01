After an unseasonably cold weekend that included a fresh coating of snow for parts of the area, we're in the process of getting back to Spring this week. In general, the first week of April is looking to feature more mild weather than not.
Overnight
Isolated rain & snow showers that affected areas north of US-10 on Monday evening will depart out to Lake Huron overnight, leaving us stuck under generally cloudy skies. Dry conditions will prevail until about 5:00 AM, when a new wave of rain & snow showers rolls back in along M-55.
No accumulation is expected from any snow that falls, but you'll want to be on the lookout for some slick spots on the roads into the Tuesday morning drive. Lows will dip to the low and middle 30s, with a SSW wind at 10-15 mph. With that, we'll see wind chills hover in the 20s.
Tuesday
The chance for some early morning rain/snow showers will still be more likely toward the north, areas north of US 10 have the better chance.
Mostly cloudy skies will the theme throughout the entire day. We look to catch a brief break from the rain throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. Better chances for showers will return later in the afternoon and evening hours for the entire viewing area.
Temperatures will look to be even warmer than Monday. Look for high temperatures to reach into the low to mid 50s.
