Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend and we send our best for the new week ahead.
If you can tonight, check out the "Christmas Comet". Look up and to the east.
We break down the forecast below.
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop down towards 30 degrees with some locations reaching into the upper 20s for overnight lows.
Fog will still be a problem as we go through the overnight hours. Some areas may still experience some patchy fog for our Monday morning commute. Please give yourself some extra time out on the roads.
Monday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the trend throughout the beginning of the new week. Monday afternoon will come with some filtered sunshine.
Temperatures will stay a few notches cooler than Sunday as a cold front sweeps through Mid-Michigan. Only expect high temperatures to reach the middle 30s by Monday afternoon.
The bigger story for Monday will be the winds. Breezy conditions will be holding steady throughout the entire day. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph. Gusts look to reach upwards of 25 mph. This will give us a window from some lake effect snow flurries.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
