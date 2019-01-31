Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and have managed to stay warm.
Wind chills continue to be the topic of conversation this morning, with yet another round of school closings for the second to last day of the week. Just in case you're still waiting on that info, be sure to check out our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area through morning for the entire TV5 viewing area.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Wind chills are very similar this morning to the values we woke up to Wednesday, with readings between -15 and -30.
And just like yesterday, we expect these values to stay below zero all day long, with actual temperatures only jumping into the single digits for afternoon highs.
If there's been any consolation to the forecast the last few days for those who aren't quite fans of this true winter weather, it's been the appearance of sunshine occasionally between the clouds.
It looks like that trend continues today, with a mostly sunny start. A few more clouds may develop at times this afternoon, but we should stay dry outside of any flurries that migrate in from the west side of the state.
We should remain dry into our Thursday night as well, with a bit more cloud cover expected overnight. Lows will still fall below zero, but should make some slight improvement from where we are this morning, with most areas about 0 to -5.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
