Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope Wednesday is just as nice.
The mugginess rolls on today around Mid-Michigan but it does look like the showers and storms will let up a little bit today, with less coverage than we've seen the last couple of days.
Consider today step one in building our heat late this week, with temperatures only getting hotter from here toward Friday & Saturday.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are once again in the upper 60s to low 70s as we begin the morning and the humidity has gone nowhere. Don't expect any relief as you step out the door today.
A few isolated showers have been around through the morning as well. Most areas should stay dry, but those who see a shower have a chance for heavy rain with all of the moisture we have around.
As the disturbance responsible for our morning showers pulls away, we should see rain chances diminish, leaving only an isolated pop-up chance this afternoon.
Any clouds from this morning should gradually thin out as the day goes along, giving us increasing amounts of sunshine later today. That should allow temperatures to jump back into the 80s for afternoon highs away from Lake Huron.
With a northeasterly breeze today, expect the coolest readings near the lakeshore in the 70s, with temperatures getting progressively warmer as you head inland toward US-127.
We should stay dry into the overnight period with just a few passing clouds overnight. Lows won't be quite as warm as they have the last few nights with temperatures falling into the 60s. Unfortunately, the humidity will still be there.
Heat & Humidity Relief Soon?
If you've been wondering when we'll finally break from this heat & humidity, it looks like our first step downward will occur on Sunday (although still a bit humid), with an even bigger drop expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
