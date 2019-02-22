It's going to be a quiet end to the week in Mid-Michigan but like we've seen many times this winter, that break is going to be short lived.
You've probably heard by now, the weekend is expected to bring some active weather, especially on Sunday with gusty winds expected to move into the area. The National Weather Service has even issued Winter Storm Watches already for a few of our western counties along US-127.
It's important to know up front that those Winter Storm Watches aren't for the usual heavy snow accumulations we expect with that type of headline.
It's for the combination of snow that falls after we switch over from rain on Sunday, with gusty winds creating areas of blowing snow, which could lead to some poor visibility on the roads.
There's plenty to digest with this forecast, so we've got a full outlook for you.
Timing & Impacts
Your Saturday is expected to start dry, but chances for wet weather will start to increase toward lunchtime and become progressively higher as the afternoon hours pass.
It's possible we see a period of freezing rain at the onset of this event, but current expectations are for that period to be brief with most areas expected to go above freezing by early afternoon.
With freezing rain being very temperature sensitive, we'll monitor temperature trends right through Saturday morning and keep you informed on any changes.
Temperatures will keep getting warmer into the evening hours, jumping into the mid 30s to around 40. Those temperatures should stay pretty mild right into Sunday morning, keeping our activity plain rain.
Rain will continue right into Sunday morning, with a few rumbles of thunder entirely on the table. As temperatures fall during the day on Sunday, a gradual transition to snow will occur.
The windy conditions are our main focus on Sunday, with winds becoming breezy and turning westerly Sunday morning and then taking off midday into the afternoon.
Sustained winds are expected to peak around 20-35 miles per hour, with wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour expected. There are some signals that we may even see some gusts exceed 50 miles per hour.
Winds of this magnitude will have no trouble blowing any snow around, so some limited visibility will be possible on area roads on Sunday afternoon and evening.
We'll continue to assess wind trends through the weekend. At the very least, it appears we'll be looking at Wind Advisories being put in place, with the potential for some scattered power outages.
Snowfall accumulations of a few inches will be possible, especially western areas. However, it doesn't appear snow accumulations will be all that significant.
Monday morning's commute could be icy following our weekend mess as well, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s on Monday morning after wet roads on Sunday.
There's a lot to digest here, but we'll keep you posted throughout the weekend. As always, when any advisories or warnings are issued, we'll let you know about them.
