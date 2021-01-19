Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 12-15-20
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan to grow the state’s economy and held end the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The Michigan COVID Recovery Plan includes a focus on vaccine distribution, economic recovery, schools, and more.

“To help grow and strengthen our economy, we must provide crucial support for our families, small businesses, and frontline workers,” Whitmer said. “The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help small businesses get through the winter, help us put more shots in arms and ramp up vaccine distribution, and get our kids back on track in school. It’s the right thing to do to protect public health and jumpstart our economy, and I’m ready to work with the legislature to get it done.”

The plan includes crucial support for small businesses, educators, students and support staff, and public health, State Budget Director Dave Massaron said.

“This is a plan to help our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and help Michigan compete. To make these investments even more valuable, the immediate action by the legislature to renew Good Jobs for Michigan is vitally important to drive more opportunity for our residents,” Massaron said.

State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said the state’s economic recovery is highly dependent on getting the virus under control.

“The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help us jumpstart our economy. Our economic recovery this year will continue to depend on the course of the pandemic and additional economic relief coming from Washington D.C. This plan will direct dollars where they are needed most and will help us achieve the economic recovery we are all eagerly waiting for,” Eubanks said.

