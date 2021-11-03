Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the lowering of U.S and Michigan flags at the Capitol to half-staff on Thursday, Nov. 4 to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dale Kildee on what will be his funeral date.
“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” Whitmer said. “Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities. As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education, and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”
The former congressman was born in Flint in 1929. He served in the state legislature for over a decade and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years. Prior to his service to the state, he worked as a teacher in Detroit and Flint.
Kildee passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 92-years-old.
The state is also encouraging Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local government agencies, and other organizations to fly their own flags at half-staff to honor the life of the former congressman.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Nov. 5 unless otherwise notified.
