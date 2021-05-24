A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will increase access to ready-to-drink cocktails.
The pandemic has accelerated the growth of cocktail products as more consumers stay at home. The tax on RTD cocktails that are 13.5 percent ABV will decrease to $0.30 per liter under this new law.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, other states are looking at this issue so consumers can have a more convenient shopping experience, while products are being taxed fairly to support small businesses.
“Expanding the outlets where spirits-based RTDs can be sold will increase consumer convenience and provide additional revenue to the state. We thank the Michigan Legislature for moving this bill forward and Gov. Whitmer for signing it into law,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy.
(1) comment
They should do the same for cigars & other tobacco products as well. Whiskey goes great with cigars. The State can use all the revenue it can get these days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.