Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $6.35 million investment to enhance public safety and cut down on court backlog in Michigan. The proposal is part of the larger $75 million MI Safe Communities framework announced in July.
It will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to get illegal guns off the street and tackle the court backlog, expanding resources available to law enforcement, Whitmer said.
“We have to work together to reduce crime and get illegal guns off the street because every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely,” Whitmer said. “As a former prosecutor, keeping families safe is a top priority. Both the MI Safe Communities framework and the new Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Facility will put Michiganders first by helping law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively and tackle the court backlog to get illegal guns off our streets. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job."
