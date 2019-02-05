In Pure Michigan fashion, we're going from temperatures in the 50s for some on Monday, to the 20s on Tuesday afternoon.
If that weren't enough, it appears a wintry mix is on the way tonight, continuing into Wednesday morning's commute. That mix will feature a variety of precipitation types, with freezing rain, sleet, and snow all possible.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area from late tonight until 1 PM Wednesday afternoon.
Timing, Amounts, & Impacts
Our wintry mix is expected to begin near midnight and once it's here, it is expected to be with us for much of the morning before ending around lunchtime. It's wise to plan on extra travel time tomorrow morning.
With temperatures hovering around freezing or staying below all day tomorrow, some travel impacts may linger into the afternoon and evening drives as well. Highs will be in the upper 20s in our northern counties to mid 30s near I-69.
Speaking of I-69, that's where we expect the highest ice accumulation numbers from freezing rain. Total ice accumulation is expected to be around 0.10 to 0.25 inches. While it's possible sleet mixes in, we expect mostly freezing rain in this region.
North of there in the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant region and Thumb, we expect a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This will keep ice total expectations a bit lower around 0.10" or less, but we know a little ice can be hazardous.
In areas north of the Tri-Cities, we expect the lightest ice accumulations, with more snow expected and only a light glaze of ice. Snow accumulations are expected to be pretty minor.
We have a detailed map pictured below.
Bottom Line
No matter which zone you're in, even if it's in the lowest ice accumulation area, it's still possible we have some slippery roads tomorrow morning.
These wintry mix events are very temperature sensitive so we'll continue to assess this throughout the afternoon and evening before the system gets underway.
Be sure to check out the latest forecast later on this evening for any adjustments.
