A shower turned into a scary situation for a Wisconsin woman after Ashley Robinson’s hair started to fall out in clumps as she was washing it.
The 21-year-old got into the shower and washed her hair. But things took a turn when she put on the conditioner she purchased that day from Walmart.
"My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor, and it just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed," Ashley said.
She took a picture that night of all her hair that fell out, leaving bald patches on her head.
She went to the emergency room with a burning scalp where she was diagnosed with chemical burns.
"We were at the doctor's office and they said it smelled like Nair, it had a very distinct smell to it," Ashely explained.
And she believes the hair removal cream is to blame.
"Somebody had to have tampered with it."
Police said they’re working with Walmart as part of their investigation. The Walmart where Ashley bought the conditioner has handed over all their surveillance footage to police and investigators are weeding through it to see if anyone tampered with the bottle.
"We're still looking into when they most recently stocked those shelves and how much of that product has been purchased recently," said Chief Craig Yehlik with the New Richmond Police Department.
Chief Yehlik said they are investigating this as product tampering. "It could be a substantial fine and include jail time."
Meantime Ashley hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to others. "I'm not going to buy any products unsealed because of this."
For now, Ashley shows off her shaved head proudly, comforted knowing her hair will grow back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.