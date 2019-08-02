A Wisconsin woman said her hair fell out in clumps after someone apparently mixed hair removal cream into the conditioner she bought at Walmart.
Ashley Robinson, of New Richmond, was taking a shower Sunday night when she said her scalp began to burn.
"My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor," she said. "It just kept coming out and coming out and coming out, and I screamed."
The 21-year-old said she went to the emergency room for treatment. Although she didn't have any chemical burns, her scalp was red and irritated in certain spots.
After losing a significant amount of hair, Robinson ultimately decided to shave it all off.
She shared her story on Facebook, and warned others to always check their bottles.
"This is raw and has hit me like no other," she wrote. "My hair was finally the way I loved it to be and now it’s gone."
"My heart hurts terribly I don’t even have any words to say to anyone as I just can’t get anything out but that it hurts and has been scary," she continued. "My only intentions for sharing is to prevent it from happening to anyone else."
Robinson said she bought the Pantene from a Walmart in New Richmond last week.
The New Richmond Police Department is looking into the case.
In a statement, Walmart said surveillance footage indicates no evidence of tampering.
“We take claims like this seriously. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we inspected all product in our store, reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence of tampering. We’ve attempted to reach out to the customer to discuss this further and have received no response. We will work with authorities to prosecute if there is proven evidence of tampering.”
Robinson's two friends have since created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Ashley to buy a wig and cover medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.