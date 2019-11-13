A World War II veteran in New Jersey is getting birthday cards from around the world.
Michael Diederich turns 102 on Nov. 20.
Staff at his care facility asked him what he wanted for his birthday. He told them 102 birthday cards.
So staff turned to social media and now the cards are flooding in.
He has received more than 1,000 so far.
Diederich flew 35 missions during WWII as a nose gunner and bombardier.
If you would like to send him a birthday card, you can send it to CareOne at the Cupola 100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652.
(0) comments
