Shiawassee Co. sheriff announces run for state representative

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has announced his candidacy for representative in Michigan’s 71st State House District.

BeGole filed the paperwork for his candidacy at Michigan’s Secretary of State Bureau of Elections on Monday, April 18. Rep. Ben Frederick currently holds office for the 71st State House District. He has served six years.

“I have decided wholeheartedly to run because state and federal government administrations have become out of touch with communities like ours during COVID, social unrest across the country, and most recent past elections,” BeGole said.

BeGole states he wants to focus on economic recovery, criminal justice improvement and the protection of constitutional rights and restoration during the electoral process.

“I hear every day about families being concerned with issues like; rising gas prices, double digit inflation, labor shortages, and a serious disruption in the supply chain of food and other products Parents want a return to normalcy and understand the necessity of their children back in school and being taught in person. Law enforcement professionals can always do better but defunding and tarnishing the image and reputation of officers is not the solution. Mandates and unnecessary regulations in recent times have ruined our economy and violated constitutional rights. On top of all of this, the public has lost faith and trust in our electoral process. While we can’t change the outcome of previous elections, we can learn from the mistakes made and work hard to ensure fair and honest future elections,” BeGole said.

BeGole has served in law enforcement for 32 years in Shiawassee County, with the last six years as sheriff. The 71st district includes Shiawassee County, except Laingsburg, Sciota and Woodhull townships, parts of Genesee County as well as parts of Saginaw County.

Other candidates who have entered the race include Democrat Mark Zacharda, Republican Bob Carlin, and Republican Kevin Rathbun.

The Republican primary election will be on Aug. 2 and the general election on Nov. 8.

