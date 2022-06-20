Group pushing to change name of Flint Twp.

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A group wants to end the confusion once and for all as they push for Flint Township to come up with a name that does not include the word “Flint.”

The issue has come up in the past, but it was only last year the state made it legal for townships to change their names.

Name-change proponents want to end the stigma of being associated with Flint.

“It’s to make a differentiation between the two, so people have a feeling of a different community. They’re not part of Flint. They’re part of “New name” township,” said Jerry Preston, chairman of the suggestion committee to township trustees.

The group released a survey aimed at steering leaders to adopt a new name for the community.

“This thing all got started because of the Flint water crisis. There were several businesses, lots of businesses, almost every restaurant and every hotel had signs that said, ‘we don’t have Flint water,’ because they didn’t. And it was confusing,” Preston said.

He cites that confusion as a driving force behind the urge for separation.

“There’s obviously some wanting to separate from Flint, because Flint does get a sometimes well-earned bad rap. I mean, city council meetings go on until 3, 4 in the morning. The township board maybe will last an hour and a half,” Preston said.

The new name suggestions in the survey include:

-Bishop

-Garland

-Grandview

-Oak Hills

-Westhaven

-Westwood Valley

There is also an option to stick with Flint Township.

“From an economic development standpoint, there may be some advantage to having a brand new name, a brand new marketing strategy,” Preston said.

Preston said not much will change about the area.

“Not much will change other than the name. One of the concerns within the township is they have seven different zip codes with four different names. There is no Flint Township zip code,” Preston said.

Preston says if the name gets changed, the community could then petition for the post office to change the zip code name.

“So, that 48532 and 48732 all would have Flint Township, or new township names for it,” Preston said.

Once the survey is completed, the township trustees will make a decision about adding a name on the November 2022 ballot for residents to vote on.

