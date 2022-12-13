Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – The groundbreaking for what will eventually be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment resort in the state took place in Frankenmuth on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Bavarian Inn Lodge President Michael Keller Zehnder took part in a monumental occasion for his business. Tuesday marked the beginning of work on a massive expansion aimed at bringing even more tourists to Frankenmuth.

“It’s an $80 million project that will consist of a very large indoor water park with a wave pool, adult-only swim-up bar, many water slides, many other attractions. There will be over 20 attractions and amenities in our indoor family fun center. And when completed, the Bavarian Inn Lodge will be the largest indoor water park and family entertainment center resort in the state, with over 140,000 square feet of family fun,” Zehnder said.

Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman called this an exciting day for Little Bavaria.

“We know that people love to come to Frankenmuth. They love to bring their families. And then this is just another opportunity that’s available for them when they come and visit. So it’s big,” Ackerman said.

The groundbreaking comes almost two months after Judy Zehnder passed away. Her family paid tribute to her on Tuesday. They said Judy had a vision to build a Bavarian theme resort on the Cass River across from the Bavarian Inn restaurant.

“We know she’s smiling down from heaven, and very excited for us with this upcoming project,” Zehnder said.

The expansion project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024.

