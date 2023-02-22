‘Teamwork makes the dream work’: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.
A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.(Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department said on social media a crew helped police after a passerby reported hearing a dog barking in a storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck, and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert: Winter storm expected in Mid-Michigan Wednesday
Snow will be at its heaviest and most consistent on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
First Alert: Winter storm moves in Wednesday, continues at times Thursday
6 PM Wednesday with snow north and wintry mix south.
Breezy Tuesday but focusing in on midweek winter storm
A Bay County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Bay Co. man wins $500K playing lottery
Snowplow generic
Bay City: All roadways must be free of vehicles

Latest News

Jessica Aldridge announced the birth of Claire Austin Aldridge on Feb. 21.
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Wife of deputy killed in the line of duty gives birth to baby girl
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year
Bay City tells residents to refrain from parking on street
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine