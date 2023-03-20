Parolee on GPS tether during Michigan robbery faces over 14 years in prison

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A man is facing over 14 years in federal prison for robbing a Hamtramck pharmacy and other related drug offenses.

29-year-old Marcus McBride, Jr. originally pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs, robbery involving drugs, and using a gun in relation to a violent crime.

The US Attorney’s Office said in a statement that McBride robbed the Hoover Pharmacy in Hamtramck back in 2020. He went into the pharmacy wearing a Michigan Department of Corrections GPS monitoring device as a condition of his parole for a prior offense. He waved a gun at customers yelling “Get Down!” He then robbed the counter that had boxes of medication that contained Oxycodone and Oxymorphone prescriptions.

Court documents said that McBride took approximately 3,937 pills, with a street value of over $100,000.

“In addition to the robbery and gun charges, McBride, along with co-defendant Patrick Johnson, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a previous narcotics trafficking incident that occurred near the Greyhound bus station in Detroit,” said the US Attorney’s Office. “McBride was in a vehicle driven by the Johnson and had unsuccessfully attempted to board a bus headed to Alabama with 330 oxycodone pills and a bag of fentanyl.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.