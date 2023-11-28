Birch Run defeats Bentley in basketball home opener 58-36

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Birch Run opened the season hosting the Bentley Bulldogs.

1st quarter. Jaxon Martinus pulls up from midrange and sinks it. He led the Panthers with 25 points.

Bentley now with possession. Jordan Walker gets it in the post. He fades away and fires and cashes that one for two.

Jaxon now has it again for Birch Run. He makes the pass through two defenders to Trent Dalak and the big man fights to get the shot through and draw the foul for the and-one.

Birch Run opens the season with the win at home against Bentley 58-36.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.