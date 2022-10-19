Judge: Kevin Bacon’s murder was premeditated

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The man who pleaded guilty to mutilating and killing a mid-Michigan college student in December 2019 will be sentenced for first-degree premeditated murder.

A Shiawassee County judge made the ruling on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Mark Latunski pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to homicide open murder, and disinterment and mutilation for the heinous crime against 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

Latunski admitted to the brutal murder of the University of Michigan-Flint student. The two met through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

After Bacon’s body was found, Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and had eaten part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back, then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

Latunski will be sentenced on Dec. 15.

