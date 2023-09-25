Lions shut down Bijan Robinson and the Falcons to win 20-6

The Lions get their first home win on the season with seven sacks compared to just one last week against Seattle
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions(NFL)
By Austin Szumowicz and Mark Pearson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - After their brutal overtime loss against the Seahawks in the home opener, the Lions said they owed the Detroit fans one coming into today’s home game against Atlanta.

The Lions took a little to get going on offense with each team trading field goals in the 1st quarter. Then Jared Goff connected with a wide open Sam LaPorta 45 yards down the field for the rookie’s first NFL touchdown.

Detroit’s biggest key was stopping the Falcons potent running game with rookie Bijan Robinson while missing major defensive players like Kerby Joseph and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Dan Campbell said he was a bit harder on his guys to produce after last week and today the pressure made diamonds.

Rookie Brian Branch led the defense with 11 tackles, the Lions had seven sacks compared to just one last week and Bijan was kept to just 33 yards rushing with his longest being an 11-yard gain.

Jared Goff would run a short 3-yards into the endzone to make it 20-3 Lions. The Falcons tried to comeback but after a strip sack fumble recovery by Aidan Hutchinson, this game was all over.

The Lions bounce back in a big way, beating the Falcons 20-6 to move to 2-1 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valda Cork
Saginaw woman sentenced for embezzling more than $100K from mother
Landing gear of aircraft collapses at MBS International Airport
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Friday Night Lights
Vote for TV5′s Game of the Week
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County

Latest News

Preseason comes to an end for the Spirit as the Greyhounds beat Saginaw 5-4
Harbaugh with his guys
Michigan defeats Rutgers 31-7 in Jim Harbaugh’s return to the sideline
SVSU takes a tough loss to Indianapolis 35-10
Terrapins defeat MSU
Michigan State falls to Maryland in their Big Ten opener