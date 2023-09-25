Lions shut down Bijan Robinson and the Falcons to win 20-6

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - After their brutal overtime loss against the Seahawks in the home opener, the Lions said they owed the Detroit fans one coming into today’s home game against Atlanta.

The Lions took a little to get going on offense with each team trading field goals in the 1st quarter. Then Jared Goff connected with a wide open Sam LaPorta 45 yards down the field for the rookie’s first NFL touchdown.

Detroit’s biggest key was stopping the Falcons potent running game with rookie Bijan Robinson while missing major defensive players like Kerby Joseph and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Dan Campbell said he was a bit harder on his guys to produce after last week and today the pressure made diamonds.

Rookie Brian Branch led the defense with 11 tackles, the Lions had seven sacks compared to just one last week and Bijan was kept to just 33 yards rushing with his longest being an 11-yard gain.

Jared Goff would run a short 3-yards into the endzone to make it 20-3 Lions. The Falcons tried to comeback but after a strip sack fumble recovery by Aidan Hutchinson, this game was all over.

The Lions bounce back in a big way, beating the Falcons 20-6 to move to 2-1 on the season.

