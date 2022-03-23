Flint Community School Board president removed after ‘severe’ threat, still board member

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to remove the president from her leadership role after being involved in a “severe” threat during a meeting Wednesday.

Danielle Green was involved in an alleged physical altercation during an open meeting on Wednesday, according to the board’s vice president Joyce Ellis-McNeal.

The motion to remove Green from the leadership role passed with six yes votes with one member being absent. Green was the absent member.

Vice president McNeal will fill in as president for the remainder of the term.

Green is still a member of the school board.

