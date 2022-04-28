Advertisement

Six Flint women honored with sculptures

The city of Flint is honoring six women who were prominent in the history of the city.
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is honoring six women who were prominent in the history of the city.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley dedicated a statuary honoring the women who have contributed to a better life for the city.

The first group of honorees include Claressa Shields, Edith Prunty Spencer, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Sybyl McPeake Atwood, Frances Wilson Thompson, and Olive Beasley.

Shields said she is proud to represent Flint.

“I’m just truly grateful to be here. Happy that Flint knows that I carry y’all on my back. I carry y’all to every country, every fight, every city, every state,” Shields said.

The bronze statues were debuted at city hall Thursday.

