‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Senate has passed a final bill in a package of gun reform legislation known as “red flag” laws, which will allow courts to remove guns from people believed to be a danger to others or themselves.

The bill package passed 20-17 along party lines on Wednesday, April 19.

The bill will soon head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. She will have up to 14 days to sign it into law.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

