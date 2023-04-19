‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk

(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Senate has passed a final bill in a package of gun reform legislation known as “red flag” laws, which will allow courts to remove guns from people believed to be a danger to others or themselves.

The bill package passed 20-17 along party lines on Wednesday, April 19.

The bill will soon head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. She will have up to 14 days to sign it into law.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

Read next:
Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program
Saginaw City Hall
Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Midland man needing organ transplant turns to community
A Midland resident who needs a transplant is asking for help from the community.
Montrose residents to vote on marijuana ordinance
Next month, Montrose residents will decide whether or not to prohibit recreational marijuana...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after woman found dead in his home
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy seeks $212M rate increase
Deputy Josh Owen shown with his K-9, Karma.
Deputy, son of retired Saginaw Co. officer killed
Mid-Michigan is now home to the state's largest wind energy park.
State’s largest wind energy park opens in mid-Michigan
Photo of drug-resistant candida auris.
Drug-resistant fungus spreading in Michigan

Latest News

TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, April 19
Saginaw City Hall
Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program
Four dogs and ten cats were removed from a hoarded Hartland Township home, according to...
Animal control removes several dogs, cats from Hartland Twp. ‘hoarding situation’
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute