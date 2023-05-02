Officers honored at award ceremony

Several area members of law enforcement were honored for their roles in the community on Tuesday April 2.
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Saginaw Exchange Club held its annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards. The awards were presented to personnel representing Saginaw, Saginaw Township, the FBI, and more.

Patrol Sgt. Jonathon Beyerlein with the Saginaw Police Department said it was a humbling experience.

“When you surround yourself with good people something good is bound to rub off to you,” Beyerlein said. “So, anything I’ve accomplished and any of my skills and training isn’t anything new or original. It’s everything that’s been passed down and instilled in me is just from surrounding myself with good people.”

The honorees were treated to a luncheon.

In addition to law enforcement, the Exchange Club also recognized firefighters for their work in the community.

