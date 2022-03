FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint Police have located a missing elderly man who was last seen Feb. 11.

Gary Craine, 71, was last seen in a white Buick Enclave on Atherton and Fenton Road. He is usually seen wearing jeans and sweatshirts or t-shirts and tennis shoes.

Flint Police announced that Craine has been located and is safe.

