Police: Deputy shot, in stable condition following officer-involved shooting

Photo courtesy: Michigan State Police
Photo courtesy: Michigan State Police (WLUC)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROWN CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an officer-involved shooting, according to Michigan State Police.

The deputy was transported to Marlette Hospital and then flown to Hurley Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

The shooting happened on Willis Road in Brown City while authorities were serving a felony warrant at a residence, police said. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office requested MSP investigate the shooting.

Police said there are no suspects at large and there is no threat to the community at this time.

No further details were released. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

