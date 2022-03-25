Police investigating alleged assault between Flint school board members

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating an alleged assault that happened between two Flint Community School board members.

Police officers responded to the Flint Community Schools Administration Building about 11:07 a.m. on March 23 for the alleged assault.

Board member Laura MacIntyre told police she was assaulted by board member Danielle Green, who was board president at the time of the alleged incident.

“That individual grabbed my throat, slammed my head down on the table, punched me repeatedly in the head,” MacIntyre said during a board meeting on March 23.

MacIntyre initially refused medical attention, but later sought medical treatment from her family physician, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to remove Green as president during the March 23 meeting. She is still a member of the school board.

