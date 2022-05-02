Advertisement

Federal court sides with Midland restaurant in discrimination lawsuit

By Stephen Borowy
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal judge has sided with a Midland restaurant after a former employee filed a lawsuit against his former employer for discrimination of his sexual orientation.

Federal court documents show Midland Brewing Company hired a man named Ryan Boshaw in May 2018 to work as a server. During his time, Boshaw was promoted up to the second-highest position in the restaurant.

Court documents say Boshaw’s supervisor said Boshaw needed to change his appearance and “act more masculine,” change his hair style, remove visible body piercings and change his Facebook relationship status, which showed he was dating a man.

Boshaw had received a promotion after deleting his Facebook relationship status and changing his hair style. Boshaw was then be promoted two more times, taking the second-highest position in the restaurant, according to court documents.

After a series of missteps, Boshaw was fired about one year after joining the restaurant. Court records say Boshaw’s communication skills, deviation from job responsibilities and his absence at a mandatory meeting were criticized.

Boshaw then sued the restaurant, its owner, and his supervisor, alleging they discriminated and retaliated against him due to his sexual orientation.

On April 26, the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan granted the Midland Brewing Company’s summary of judgement on all claims.

