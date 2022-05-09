Police investigate deadly double shooting

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead, and a woman was injured after a shooting in Bridgeport Township over the weekend.

It happened at the Bavarian Apartments in the 2800 block of Williamson about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department found a 29-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. He has since been identified as Demetrius Antwan Wicker.

Officers also located a 31-year-old woman who suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. She was transported to Covenant for treatment but has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Bridgeport Township Police Department through Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.

