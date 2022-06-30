Advertisement

Police: 2 men suffer life-threatening injuries in Flint shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Flint early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 3800 block of Sterling Street.

A 34-year-old Flint man and a 31-year-old Flint man were shot near a residence and then ran toward Forest Hill Avenue, Michigan State Police said.

Both men received life-threatening or critical injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

