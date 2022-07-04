Advertisement

Motorcyclist in critical condition after speeding more than 100 mph on I-75

A motorcycle driver was speeding more than 100 mph on I-75 before crashing their vehicle Monday...
A motorcycle driver was speeding more than 100 mph on I-75 before crashing their vehicle Monday morning, according to Michigan State Police.(Michigan State Police)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcycle driver was speeding more than 100 mph on I-75 before crashing their vehicle Monday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Bay County Central Dispatch learned about a motorcyclist driving recklessly south on I-75 at more than 100 mph.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle was passing vehicles on the shoulder, MPS said.

Troopers tried to stop the motorcyclist, but they were not able to catch up, police stated.

The motorcyclist was going too fast and could not navigate the off-ramp at Linwood Road.

After the motorcyclist crashed, they were airlifted to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

