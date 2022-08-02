Police: Car hits pole, no on injured

Saginaw Township police car
Saginaw Township police car
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police said no one was injured in a crash where a car struck a utility pole Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said a car traveling westbound ran a red light and struck another car heading southbound, causing it to hit a pole.

No one was injured or transported to a hospital.

