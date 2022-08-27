Hand grenade turned in to St. Louis Police

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators with the St. Louis Police Department said a 1920/1930′s era grenade turned in by a local resident has been safely secured after being turned in to authorities.

On August 25, a 69-year-old Holt man was cleaning the basement of a relative’s home when they found the grenade. Police said they turned it in, hoping they it would be disposed of.

Ofc. Morell from the St. Louis Police Department was outside of the city hall preparing for the Old 27 Auto Tour when the resident approached him.

Investigators said the grenade was secured and taken to an area near the St. Louis Electric Department.

As a precaution, the St. Louis City pool was closed, and the area was roped off and secured by police. The electric department building was evacuated, and the interior of the city hall was closed.

The State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene. Technicians confirmed the grenade was a live training grenade that could harm a person if detonated.

Police said the bomb squad secured and removed the grenade from the area. The grenade will be disposed of at an undisclosed location.

