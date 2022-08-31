Police searching for retail fraud suspect
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case.
Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2.
The suspect is a woman in her late 50s or early 60s. She was wearing a blue denim button-down shirt, an American flag T-shirt, brown sandals, and glasses.
Police also said the suspect was carrying a gold purse with rope straps.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 989-773-9111.
